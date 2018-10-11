Charity’s Bonnyrigg home sweet home

Additional support needs charity Bright Sparks has officially opened its outdoor play areas, completing the incredible transformation of its home.

The charity, which has over 172 families registered, moved in to the former Bonnyrigg Leisure Centre building in 2016. On Monday it completed a remarkable renovation.

Bright Sparks Playgroup, Bonnyrigg. Official Play area opening. 08/10/18

Bright Sparks chairwoman Louise Gough said: “That’s it completed. It’s amazing. It’s grown arms and legs since we first got access to the outside areas last year. The small area is for ages 0-5 years and the large area for over 5s.

“In the large area our final additions are a big swing and an accessible roundabout for wheelchair users. While the trampoline is now fitted into the ground. The small area has a mud kitchen and an artificial grass surface, which transforms our sensory garden.

“It’s been a long journey, only achievable through donations and specific grant funding. We got £7,200 from Aviva community Fund for playground equipment and self funded the installation.

“Earlier this year we also welcomed a wonderful new £30,000 soft play room. This has enhanced the centre facilities and has seen a dramatic increase to our asset worth over the last year.

“Bright Sparks is small charity that has grown from a single shared room the Brown Building in Gorebridge to this purpose built centre.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to at last see our play areas completed. We are committed to continual grant funding and fundraising to provide services for children with disabilities in Midlothian.

“We are a small group of parent volunteers, who have achieved so much for our community. I’m so proud of the commitment of our fantastic Bright Sparks team, wonderful staff and volunteers, who have all welcomed the fabulous transformation to the centre.”

Bright Sparks long-standing donator Jimmy Rae opened the second outdoor area.