Charity’s new service and new Gorebridge home

The Play Midlothian charity recently launched a new service to support play at home for disabled children across Midlothian.

The ‘Play for All’ service was launched at a candle-making craft event, which also marked the charity’s move to a new home in a larger office at the recently opened Gorebridge Beacon.

Councillors Hardie and Munro at the Play Midlothian event.

Susan McIntyre, Play Midlothian’s managing director, said: “Through our consultations we learned from communities about the barriers disabled children and their families face to accessing the benefits of play and how much a service like this is needed.

“We are over the moon we are able to launch Play for All and look forward to working in partnership with families to further develop the service.

“A huge thank you to the funders and supporters who have made it possible, and to everyone who came to the launch and lit up our new office premises with their candles. We very much hope to light up lives with Play for All.”

Play for All takes play support direct to disabled children in Midlothian. A play specialist visits families at home or in their local parks to bring new play ideas, resources and activities. The charity is currently taking referrals from partners, but as the service develops families will be able to self-refer.

Midlothian Conservative councillors Andrew Hardie and Kieran Munro attended the recent launch event.

Councillor Hardie said: “Play Midlothan ran a fantastic event which showcased the great work they do helping children through vital play skills.

“It is important that children can build valuable life skills as well as enjoy the mental health benefits of social interaction which can be developed through social play.

“They help both vulnerable youngsters as well as children who have difficulties with socialising to grow in confidence. I applaud the work that Play Midlothian do and look forward to supporting them in the future.”

While, Councillor Munro said: “When technology has almost taken over every aspect of our lives, Play Midlothian is keeping the spirit of playing and socialising alive without the reliance of tech.

“The education and confidence building is something I support and I will continue to support Play Midlothian in future - thank you for hosting a fantastic event.”