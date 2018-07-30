Charity shop opens in Bonnyrigg

Local charity Bonnyrigg and Sherwood Community Development Trust has taken over the former charity shop in Bonnyrigg.
Having recently undergone a total refurbishment, the Community Charity Shop opened on Monday, July 23. They had a right party with board members, shop volunteers, members of the public, councillors and the Provost all in attendance for the grand opening.
The Trust has set up a grant process for the communities of Bonnyrigg and surrounding areas to help support community groups,organisations, schools and churches.
This year they will donate £25,000 to local good causes as well as supporting deprived families in Midlothian.