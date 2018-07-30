Charity shop opens in Bonnyrigg

Local charity Bonnyrigg and Sherwood Community Development Trust has taken over the former charity shop in Bonnyrigg.

Having recently undergone a total refurbishment, the Community Charity Shop opened on Monday, July 23. They had a right party with board members, shop volunteers, members of the public, councillors and the Provost all in attendance for the grand opening.

Local charity Bonnyrigg and Sherwood Community Development Trust has taken over the former charity shop in Bonnyrigg.

The Trust has set up a grant process for the communities of Bonnyrigg and surrounding areas to help support community groups,organisations, schools and churches.

This year they will donate £25,000 to local good causes as well as supporting deprived families in Midlothian.