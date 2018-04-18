Child abuse inquiry continues

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry will next week continue investigating residential child care establishments run by organisations within the Roman Catholic Church.

Having completed hearings considering residential child care establishments run by the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul in late January, the inquiry will now look at establishments run by the Sisters of Nazareth across Scotland including in Lasswade. From Tuesday evidence will be heard from a number of individuals who were resident in these establishments, as well as other witnesses. These hearings are expected to continue through May and June.

The inquiry will continue to take statements from survivors in private sessions and from a range of other witnesses and urges anyone with information or experiences to contact the witness support team as soon as possible.

Many individuals are protected by the Chair’s Restriction Order. Those protected will not be named in witness lists published on the inquiry’s website unless they have waived their anonymity.

Appropriate measures will also be taken to protect their anonymity while they give their evidence at the hearing.

The inquiry can be contacted by calling 0800 0929 300, emailing talktous@childabuseinquiry.scot or by post to: PO BOX 24085, Edinburgh, EH7 9EA.