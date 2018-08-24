Choir looking for new members

Serenata Women’s Choir in Dalkeith starts up again next Thursday (August 30) and is encouraging new singers to join.

The group will have an open night of singing from 7.30pm at St John’s and Kings Park Church, to encourage new singers to experience being in the choir.

Kay Henderson from the group, said: “We are looking for women who love singing and are willing to work with others to help the choir grow and develop. The choir sings mainly in three parts – soprano, mezzo-soprano and alto, both accompanied and unaccompanied.”

Serenata practice every Thursday at the church and will hold concerts in December and the spring, Email morag.sherriffs@gmail.com if interested.