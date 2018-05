Serenata Women’s Choir present their spring concert “Women of Note” at 7.45pm on Friday at St John’s and Kingspark Church, Dalkeith.

The concert will honour women across the centuries and around the world. Special guests, cellist Jenny Phizacklea and accompanist Nelda Hardie, will perform compositions by women composers. Tickets are available from choir members, at the door, or by e-mail serenatamidlothian@gmail.com