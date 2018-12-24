Christmas card winner chosen

Colin Beattie MSP with winner Maya Wlodkowska.
Maya Wlodkowska from St Mary’s RC Primary School in Bonnyrigg won MSP Colin Beattie’s 2018 Christmas Card Competition.

The judges – Mr Beattie, McSense chief executive David Maxwell and East Lothian Council chief executive Angela Leitch – had over 150 entries to look at, all at a very high standard from children in P1 to P7.

Deciding a winner was extremely difficult, but finally the three judges unanimously decided that the winner was Maya’s design.

The runner-up was Amy Walker from Lawfield Primary School and third place was Caillan Greig from Danderhall Primary School.

Mr Beattie added a new category to the competition this year of Best Overall Class, recognising the work and effort made by the whole class.

This was awarded to Primary 7 at Lasswade Primary School.

After judging the competition, Mr Beattie (SNP) commented: “All of the entries to this year’s competition were fantastic.

“When we saw the winning design all three of the judges felt it was sending a very positive message out.

“I would like to thank all of the schools for taking part in my Christmas Card Competition and I am looking forward to seeing the designs next year.”

Speaking after being announced the winner Maya said: “The reason for my design was to acknowledge that many children around the word on Christmas Eve don’t have any presents to wake up to and I felt like the design was a good way to recognise this.”