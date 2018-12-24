Christmas card winner chosen

Maya Wlodkowska from St Mary’s RC Primary School in Bonnyrigg won MSP Colin Beattie’s 2018 Christmas Card Competition.

The judges – Mr Beattie, McSense chief executive David Maxwell and East Lothian Council chief executive Angela Leitch – had over 150 entries to look at, all at a very high standard from children in P1 to P7.

Deciding a winner was extremely difficult, but finally the three judges unanimously decided that the winner was Maya’s design.

The runner-up was Amy Walker from Lawfield Primary School and third place was Caillan Greig from Danderhall Primary School.

Mr Beattie added a new category to the competition this year of Best Overall Class, recognising the work and effort made by the whole class.

This was awarded to Primary 7 at Lasswade Primary School.

After judging the competition, Mr Beattie (SNP) commented: “All of the entries to this year’s competition were fantastic.

“When we saw the winning design all three of the judges felt it was sending a very positive message out.

“I would like to thank all of the schools for taking part in my Christmas Card Competition and I am looking forward to seeing the designs next year.”

Speaking after being announced the winner Maya said: “The reason for my design was to acknowledge that many children around the word on Christmas Eve don’t have any presents to wake up to and I felt like the design was a good way to recognise this.”