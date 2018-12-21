Christmas wish comes true for Dalkeith teenager

A talented young performer from Dalkeith spread Christmas cheer this festive season while raising money for charity.

Amy Wilson (17), who is currently training for a BA (Hons) dance qualification at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts in Edinburgh, took to the Usher Hall stage this week to perform in ‘A Christmas Wish’, a show that has raised more than £25,000 for charity in the past five years.

Speaking ahead of the show, Amy said: “We’ve been rehearsing really hard - I’m in four numbers so it’s a lot of work. As well as the shows, we have essays to write following our performance. It’s a really exciting production to be involved in.”

Amy impressed staff at The MGA Academy during an audition in Edinburgh. She was delighted when she received her acceptance letter, allowing her to stay in Scotland studying at a level equivalent to London performing arts colleges.

Prior to accepting her place at The MGA Academy, Amy had been dancing with Southside School of Dance in Bonnyrigg and Edinburgh’s Fierce Theatre School. The transition to The MGA Academy was a natural step for Amy, who secured her place at the academy before she’d even finished school.

Amy said: “I’ve always been a musical person and I can’t imagine doing anything other than performing. I used to love ballet but, as I’ve got older, I’ve branched out into different styles including jazz and jive.

“The academy has definitely helped me grow as a performer.”

Amy, a former pupil of Dalkeith High School, has been performing since she was a child. Her most recent appearances have been in musicals Fame and Bring It On at The King’s Theatre in Edinburgh.

Looking forward, she hopes to perform on cruise ships, before eventually going into teaching herself. Amy added: “The tutors at The MGA Academy are incredible as they push you to be the best performer you can be. I think that seeing how they work is what has driven my desire to become a teacher one day.”

Drew Gowland, co-founder and managing director of The MGA Academy, said: “At The MGA Academy of Performing Arts, we are constantly providing our students with opportunities to perform at high-profile events as we know how valuable work experience is when it comes to gaining employment in the industry.

“Amy and her classmates have been rehearsing hard for A Christmas Wish and we are confident they will put on a great show. We are currently holding auditions for courses starting in September 2019 and would welcome applications from people with similar aspirations to Amy.”

To apply for a place at The MGA Academy of Performing Arts, visit www.themgaacademy.com/apply.