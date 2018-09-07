Church to open its doors

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Dalkeith will be open for visitors this Saturday from 10am until 3pm, as part of Midlothian’s Doors Open Day.

Visitors can find out how to get started tracing their own family history, with free access to the Church’s large database, and experts on hand to help.

There will be craft activities available for children, and the opportunity to look around the church building, take some free church literature including The Book of Mormon, or simply chat to local members and leaders about their beliefs.

Elder Winn from Utah and Elder Lawson from Florida were recently welcomed to the Dalkeith Ward and will serve together for the next few months, travelling throughout Midlothian to teach people the gospel of Jesus Christ and help out in the community in any way they can.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has had a presence in Dalkeith since 1851 when the first branch was organised in May of that year. Currently the ward has an active membership of about 70 people, including many families, and is led by Bishop Roger Curtis.

Members of the church believe that strong families are of great importance, and many church member families are large by modern standards, with five or more children. The church also has an extensive family history library and members are encouraged to research their family tree. Many LDS chapels have family history centres in them which are open to the public.

As previously reported in the Advertiser there are many doors open events this weekend, including a special event at the new Newbattle Community Campus.