City deal finalised

The UK and Scottish Governments have each committed £300m to the City Deal which will see over £1 billion overall invested in unlocking economic growth and boosting jobs across the region.

The funds will go directly to scientific research on space, health sciences, agri-tech and food and drink at Heriot-Watt, Queen Margaret and Edinburgh Universities.

The signing of the full deal today, backed by the UK government, Scottish Government and local partners, will see the creation of five new innovation hubs, including in robotics and space technologies. Midlothian Council leader Derek Milligan signed the deal in July, 2017.

Money from the deal will go towards the Sheriffhall Roundabout redevelopment project.

Miles Briggs, Scottish Conservative Lothian List MSP, said: “This investment in Edinburgh and the South East of Scotland is very welcome and will give a real boost to economic growth and jobs across Lothian.

“Lothian has an outstanding reputation for scientific research and these funds will be put to very good use.”