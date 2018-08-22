City Deal hunt for members

Applications are open for individuals in the private and third sectors to join the Regional Enterprise Council for the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal.

The City Region Deal is a £1.3 billion investment over the next 15 years that aims to accelerate economic growth and create opportunities.

Anyone working in the private or third sectors in the region can apply for the Regional Enterprise Council. Its role is to advise the decision-making body, the Joint Committee, on aspects of the deal.

Members will support the implementation of the programme and provide a consensus from their sector based on their industry knowledge.

Midlothian Council leader Derek Milligan (Lab) said: “This is a great opportunity for suitably experienced representatives from the private and third sectors to help support the delivery of the City Region Deal’s ambitious plans for inclusive growth.

“Along with the wider region, Midlothian is set to benefit from this major investment and the Regional Enterprise Council will be a key component in helping capitalise on the opportunities the deal creates.”

The Regional Enterprise Council will comprise 12 members representing the region’s diverse economy and demographics.

All local authority areas will be represented by at least one member with significant operations in their area and individuals will come from a range of organisation sizes.

You can apply at www.acceleratinggrowth.org.uk/rec by September 14.