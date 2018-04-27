Claire Grogan all set to rock Dalkeith music festival

Altered Images singer Claire Grogan is looking forward to her band’s appearance at Let’s Rock Scotland at Dalkeith Country Park on June 23.

The band will line-up at the 80s music festival alongside Billy Ocean, ABC, Heaven 17, Tony Hadley, Marc Almond, Midge Ure and others.

She said: “The Let’s Rock shows are really good fun. It’s the first one in Scotland and I hear ticket sales have gone crazy which is brilliant.

“I’m delighted for the Let’s Rock people as I have been working with them for years, they are really nice. We have done Let’s Rock Leeds, Let’s Rock London and Let’s Rock The Moors. This summer we are doing three, Dalkeith, Sunderland and The Moors.

“So I’m very excited to be part of the festival’s first time in Scotland. It’s always really nice for me to be back home and have family and friends in the audience.

“It’s a good line-up and will be great fun. Billy Ocean is absolutely brilliant live. I’m really looking forward to it.

“Though I’m apologising now for my family getting over excited about meeting the likes of Tony Hadley!”

The singer/ actor/ author still loves to play live.

She said: “The thing is I just always wanted to perform. People have often asked me if I had to choose one thing to do which would it be? But I honestly couldn’t.

“Having been doing this for close to 40 years, to still have the chance to do it is something I don’t take for granted. I’m absolutely delighted to have any audience at all when I think of how long we have been doing it for. Though I’m always more nervous playing Scotland as I don’t want to let the home side down.

“When we did it first time round we were very young. But now we have grown up a bit and have the chance to really appreciate it more.

“I feel like I have grown up with my audience and so I feel that connection very strongly.

“The fact that we actually want to go out and have a good time and just make the most of our lives is incredibly special.”

Nick Billinghurst from Let’s Rock Scotland, said: “We are overwhelmed with the support we have had in Scotland. Within three months of launching Let’s Rock Scoltnad we had to move the postiion of the site to increase capacity from 12,000-20,000 which is very exciting. We promise to deliver an unforgettable day.”

For Let’s Rock Scotland tickets go to www.letsrockscotland.com/tickets/