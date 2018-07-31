Class A drugs seized in Lasswade

Police have arrested and charged a man after Class A and B drugs were seized in Lasswade.

Officers stopped a Nissan NV200 van at around 7.30pm on Monday 30 July in the Polton Road area. As a result of a search of the vehicle, and a nearby address in Bonnyrigg, quantities of cannabis and cocaine were seized.

The potential value of the drugs recovered is estimated to be over £8,500. In addition, a three-figure sum of cash was recovered from the vehicle and a four-figure sum of cash from the property.

A 27-year-old man was subsequently charged in connection with drug offences and is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday (August 1).

Detective Sergeant Jordan Sharp from the Community Investigation Unit said: “This quantity of drugs has now been removed from the community a result of the initial stop and search by officers in attendance.

“Drugs and associated criminality can blight communities and I would urge anyone with information that can help us tackle this to please report it to us on 101, or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”