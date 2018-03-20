Clock is ticking down on CALA bursary scheme

Time is running out for local organisations and projects across Midlothian to apply for their share of a £10,000 bursary scheme

The 2018 CALA Homes Community Bursary Scheme – in partnership with the Midlothian Advertiser – aims to provide support for a wide range of charities, organisations and good causes in Midlothian.

Applications for this new funding pot close this Friday (March 23) and local groups are urged to apply now.

Phillip Hogg, sales and marketing director with CALA Homes (East), said: “CALA is committed to making a positive and lasting contribution to the communities in which it builds, through an active programme of local charity donations, community support and sponsorship.

“The community bursary scheme gives us the chance to find out exactly what support is needed locally and provides the opportunity for charities and groups of all sizes to apply for funds.

“The deadline for entries is fast approaching and we would urge any local organisations that would like to be considered for a share of the community bursary to apply now.”

Recipients of the funding will be decided by a selection panel, consisting of CALA staff from different areas of the business. Janet Bee, editor of the Midlothian Advertiser, will also join the panel this year.

Janet said: “It’s great to play a role in such a community driven scheme, and being on CALA’s panel will provide me with a valuable opportunity to learn more about all the fantastic work that goes on in Midlothian.

“I know that there is a wealth of groups and organisations that could benefit from some extra funding and I’m really looking forward to hearing from them all.”

Last year, neighbouring East Lothian saw a variety of groups benefit from a similar bursary scheme by CALA. The success of which prompted the housebuilder to launch the project in Midlothian this year.

You can apply for a share of the community bursary by downloading an application form from the CALA website: www.cala.co.uk/bursary-midlothian. The closing date for applications is this Friday (March 23).