Coach friendly chapel is recognised

Rosslyn Chapel has been awarded Coach Friendly Visitor Attraction status for the warm welcome and facilities offered to coach visitors.

The Confederation of Passenger Transport UK (CPT), the trade association representing the UK’s bus and coach industries, conferred the honour on one of Midlothian’s top tourist attractions.

The status is an industry standard designed to recognise and reward attractions that go the extra mile to provide a warm welcome to groups arriving by coach. CPT’s Coach Friendly Visitor Attraction Status was launched in January 2016.

Rosslyn Chapel is the sixth Coach Friendly Attraction in Scotland and 30th in the UK.

Ian Gardner, director of Rosslyn Chapel Trust, said: “I am delighted that Rosslyn Chapel has been given this recognition by the CPT.

“We hope that all of our visitors have a great experience here and it’s fantastic news that the chapel has become the first attraction in the Lothians to gain this status for our work in welcoming coach groups.”

Jeremy Tinsley, general manager CPT UK Scotland, added: “CPT is delighted to award Rosslyn Chapel our Coach Friendly Visitor Attraction Status.

“The chapel has welcomed coach groups for many years and is a must see for coaches visiting or transiting the area.

“They offer excellent facilities including a dedicated parking area for coaches which is close to the chapel and well signposted.

“Drivers are also catered for with complimentary tea and coffee in addition to free access to the attraction.”