Collect your Argos orders while getting your groceries

Sainsbury’s is pleased to announce that an Argos store opened in its Straiton supermarket last week.

This has seen 18 colleagues transferred across to the new store from the Argos Straiton Mains store, located half a mile away. That store has now closed.

Sharon Matthews, Sainsbury’s Straiton store manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome the Argos team and even more fantastic colleagues to our store in Straiton. The opening is great news for our customers, who are always looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We look forward to offering them an exciting range of products at fantastic value.”

There are more than 250 Argos stores in Sainsbury’s supermarkets across the country.