College all set for its eighth annual Christmas Fair

There will be plenty of festive fun at the annual Christmas Fair at Newbattle Abbey College on November 24, from 11am until 4pm.

The event features more than 35 stalls, offering a wide range of crafts, jewellery, artwork, children’s books and food and drink.

College principal Marian Docherty said: “We are delighted to invite you to our eighth Christmas at Newbattle event. This popular family occasion has become a highlight of the Midlothian festive calendar.”

This year’s programme includes Christmas carols and readings, children’s craft activities, singing and dancing with Santa and a prize raffle. There will also be a traditional music session, with people encouraged to bring their instrument and join in.