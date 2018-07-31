Comedian set for Fringe anniversary

A Midlothian comedian is set to perform his 11th consecutive run at the Edinburgh Fringe, returning to the venue of his first run 10 years ago.

Newtongrange-born stand-up and poet Eric Davidson is excited about his 15 performances in the capital at Jurys Inn, Jeffrey Street next month, as well as his ‘Fringe by the Sea’ performance in North Berwick.

Fringe poster for Eric Davidson's show this year.

He said: “I have played that venue before, for my first Fringe show back in 2008. It’s a wee intimate space. It’s nice to go back to where it started for me at the Fringe. It will be fun. Lots of laughs.

“It’s the 11th show, but obviously it’s the 10th anniversary of my first Fringe show. So I’m really looking forward to it.

“I want to thank everybody who has come to one of my Fringe shows in the past and those who are coming to see me again.

“I have a core local audience, but the last few years I have been getting more of a Fringe audience coming.

“I have an old couple from Oxford who every year come up and see some shows.

“Six years ago they came to see my show off the cuff and have been to see me ever since. That’s the beauty of the Fringe. It’s fantastic.”

Following his storytelling show - When John and Yoko Waved Goodbye - at last year’s Fringe, Davidson returns with a stand-up performance -Words of a Blether - Wipe Away Your Brexiteers.

Davidson, who now lives in Pathhead, said: “It’s a comedy show this year. Last year it was quite a personal journey, more of a story. This year it’s back to full-on comedy with poems, parody and lots of music.

“I thoroughly enjoyed last year and it was very well received, but this year it’s back to full-on comedy.

“I have written a lot of new material for it. The political world is just the gift that keeps on giving at the moment.

“The way I have went about writing it is a wee bit more complicated. For example I have an idea for a song abut Jacob Rees-Mogg. He is just up there to be attacked.

“I didn’t start writing until about February and it’s come fairly quickly. Obviously with Boris Johnson leaving the Foreign Office now too, I have had to keep my pencil sharp. It’s been good.

“If something huge was to happen on the day of a gig I would still probably be able to mention it in some capacity.

“I’m excited because it has been two years without comedy so great to be back. My crowd will be delighted.

“It’s a right good laugh. The parodies are more observational. It’s mainly political.

“Songs, chat and poems.”

As well as his run in the Capital Davidson will also perform at Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick on Tuesday, August 7. He added: “It’s great. I did it last year. They have a couple of Spiegeltents where the swimming pool used to be. And they use the seabird centre.

“I’m really looking forward to it. You get good audiences.

“Last year When John and Yoko Waved Goodbye was very well received there. So I can’t wait to do the comedy show this year.”

Words of a Blether, at the Space at Jurys (Venue 260), 9.05pm, August 3,4, 8-11, 14-18, 22-25.

Get your tickets here.