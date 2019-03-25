Cometh the Earth Hour

Midlothian Council is asking residents and businesses to demonstrate their commitment to the environment by supporting WWF‘s Earth Hour at the end of this month.

People are being asked to turn off all unnecessary lights for an hour at 8.30pm on March 30, to highlight climate change concerns. The aim is demonstrate community concern about the impact climate change is having on people and nature at home and abroad.

Midlothian Council will be turning off lights in its own buildings and is encouraging local businesses to do the same, where appropriate.

Council leader, Councillor Derek Milligan (Lab) commented: “Earth Hour is an opportunity for everyone to show that they care about the planet and the impact climate change is having on people and nature.

“It helps get across the message that we need to act locally and globally to reverse the damage that has been done and to help restore the environment.”

For more information and to sign up, go to www.wwfscotland.org.uk/earthhour. You can also show your support on social media @WWFScotland #EarthHourScotland