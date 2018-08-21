Community log hut takes shape

The log hut build at the Three Hares Community Woodland is now well under way.

A group of volunteers from Penicuik, Auchendinny, Roswell, Roslin and Bilston have come together to build the hut, which will be available for anyone using the woodland.

The log hut taking shape.

Mark Vrionides from the project said: “We got the frame raised last Friday and it’s looking great, but there’s plenty to do!

“The hut will provide shelter, an activity space and a basic kitchen - and we’ve got lots of activities at the woodland planned for the autumn and beyond.”

Mark is now hoping to get more locals helping with the project.

He added: “Come get involved! We’ll be building every day all of August and into the start of September and Mark will be on site to welcome folk in and show them around. Come and chisel, come and saw, come and enjoy the woods, come join in.”

Volunteers hard at work.

Three Hares Community Woodland is just ten minutes walk from Auchendinny along the railway path towards Dalkeith after the viaduct.

If you would like to help out, call Mark on 07873989264.