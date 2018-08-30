Community spirit alive and well in Loanhead

A determined band of volunteers made a difference in their community last weekend by sprucing up the old Loanhead Cemetery.

Local woman Avril Mackenzie was upset at the state of the entrance to the old cemetery at Church Street and decided to put together a community clean-up, raising £250 to purchase new plants to create the new Loanhead Memorial Garden, as well as paint to spruce up the benches.

The new garden before....

Speaking after the big community effort Avril thanked sponsors Dynamic Property Services, Pentland Plants, Airlies Glazing and Locksmith, Alex Davidson & sons, Chauffeur Drive, Pestforce, B&Q, Air training corps, and Roberts Butchers - who provided bacon rolls to volunteers.

She added: “A big thank you too goes to the volunteers who braved the not so great weather to come along and help.

“Community spirit is alive and well and living in Loanhead!”