Company has a nice ring to it

Tea and coffee expert Ringtons has relocated its Edinburgh sales office to a new purpose-designed home at Dalhousie Business Park.

The company’s new 3,000 square foot premises is part of an old sawmill which has been sectioned off and altered to meet the needs of the business. Following a £250,000 investment, Ringtons’ traditional doorstep delivery service’s new home features loading bays, storage area and office space. It is now home to the seven vans and 10 employees working from the site.

Pictured are staff members Yvonne, Stephen and Tristan. Photos by Scott Louden.

Stephen Killinger, Ringtons operations manager, said: “We have carried out extensive work on our new sales office, including a complete electrical rewiring and the installation of two offices.

“The layout is based on one that has been highly successful at our sites and I am certain it will work just as well at Dalhousie. The significant investment in the new site comes 50 years after we first started selling door-to-door in Scotland, and will ensure our sales team can operate to their full potential.

“We now also have the space and capacity to add another five vans to our business in the immediate future, which will help us deliver our goods to even more households in Edinburgh and the surrounding area and boost local employment opportunities.”

Ringtons has been operating its traditional doorstep service in Scotland since 1968, delivering tea, coffee, gifts and homeware to over 5,000 customers in Edinburgh and the surrounding area on a fortnightly or monthly basis.