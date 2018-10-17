Concerns at Bonnyrigg sub station unit danger

Concerns have been raised about the siting of snack van metal container, which was placed next to a power sub station in Bonnyrigg in May.

The Brawsnax unit is still next to the sub station on Polton Road, at the entrance to Poltonhall Industrial Estate, despite the planning application to trade there being rejected last week.

The sub station at Polton Road has a covered building and an open air fenced section.

Once concerned resident, who did not want to be named, said: “I saw kids going onto the container and onto the roof of the sub station. If something happens it’s going to be catastrophic.

“The container is touching the wall of the sub station, it is too close.”

The resident also accused Midlothian Council and Scottish Power of doing nothing after residents got in contact. He added: “We are angry as something should have been done by now. Will it take a kid to be killed before they act?”

A Midlothian Council spokesman said: An application for planning permission for the siting of a snack van on the access road to Poltonhall Industrial Estate was refused on October 8. As the planning authority, we are seeking to resolve the matter of the unauthorised siting of this snack van.

The container is sited directly next to the sub station at Polton Road.

“Now the issue of the children on the roof has been brought to our attention, we have notified the police and our community safety team to investigate. We will also get in touch with the owner to advise him of residents’ concerns.”

Other locals took to the council’s planning website to voice their concerns while the application was still live.

Miss Rosie Hackett commented: “Location next to a working power station. If there is any sort of fire or problem at the station requiring emergency services, access of emergency vehicles to the station will be prevented due to the location of the snack van.”

Miss Lynn macdonald added: “Debris and rubble created when siting the unit months ago have been dumped at the side and rear of the unit and the scottish power building next to it.”

Both the snack van owner’s agent and Scottish Power declined the opportunity to comment.