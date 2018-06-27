Conservatives motion for more pothole money from Holyrood

A Conservatives group motion calling on more Scottish Government funding to tackle potholes was approved at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Midlothian’s already stretched reserves were hit by £500,000 for urgent road repairs after the ‘Beast from the East’ earlier this year.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, new Conservatives group leader Peter Smaill said: “It is clear that the £10 million released by the Scottish Government is inadequate since Scotland-wide total costs were nearer £50m.

“Midlothian, one of the hardest hit areas due to its easterly location, received only £149,000 despite representing 3.2 per cent of Scotland’s population.

“The call is for more appropriate amounts to be available and a review of the arbitrary formula which saw Midlothian short-changed.”

The motion received the backing of Labour councillors for a “fairer” “need-based” distribution of funds.