Contractor appointed to build new joint school campus

A contractor has been appointed to build a new joint campus for St Mary’s RC Primary School and Burnbrae Primary on the site of the former Hopefield Primary.

At last week’s full council meeting councillors agreed McLaughlin and Harvey would begin work in January 2019 in Bonnyrigg.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab)said: “Appointing the contractor is a real milestone in this project. It will allow us to relocate St Mary’s to a new school but also provide Burnbrae with extra capacity to accommodate growing pupil numbers coming from the Hopefield Farm housing development and other developments.“

The new building could be open by late 2019/early 2020.