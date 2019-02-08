Cooking up a storm with free Gorebridge workshop

Following the successful launch of a free cooking course for the armed forces community in Penicuik last week, a Gorebridge course has been announced.

The weekly ‘Around The World’ cooking course was launched last week at Scots Corner Community Centre in Penicuik, run by Gorebridge Community Cares, with funding from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

The eight-week course was quickly fully booked. And now the course is due to come to Gorebridge on Friday mornings or afternoons. The workshop is available to veterans, armed forces personnel, their families, partners and the wider community.

Ellen Scott from Gorebridge Community Cares, said: “The aim is to bring people together to improve physical and mental health and employment opportunities through cooking, communication, positive listening skills and building confidence in a friendly, holistic environment. Most of all we hope these workshops will be fun and bring different groups in our community together.

“We are working with Lothian Veterans Centre in Dalkeith to spread the word and recruit people.”

Register for Gorebridge by emailing Gorebridge.Community.Cares@hotmail.co.uk or calling 07895716510.