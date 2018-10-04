Cooking up more success

The Radhuni in Loanhead was named the curry king of Scotland at the inaugural Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards on Sunday evening.

After public nominations, and a rigorous regional cook-off process, the grand finale event took place at the InterContinental Hotel at the The O2 in London, where the Radhuni was named the best restaurant and takeaway in Scotland.

The ceremony was hosted by television chef Ainsley Harriott and BBC news presenter Samantha Simmonds.

The Clerk Street restaurant has had a fantastic year, with head chef Ashok Ram named best chef at the Scottish Curry Awards in April. Radhuni, whose name means ‘passionate cook’ in Bengali, opened in 2011 as Loanhead’s first Indian-style restaurant.

Manager Habibur Khan believes this award makes all the hard work since then worthwhile, and he thanked customers and staff.

He said: “I’m delighted. As it has been a long journey, but it has been worth it.

“It was a very good night. It was just myself and family members that went down. Obviously not everyone from the restaurant could go. I’m just so happy we won.

“Ashok got chef of the year so to get this also means a lot and recognises our hard work and dedication to our customers. If it wasn’t for them and our staff we wouldn’t be here where we are today.

“I have to say a big thank you to the customers. It means a lot that they nominated us through votes and reviews.

“That and a judging panel led to us winning. So we are just delighted to have won.”