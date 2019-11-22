Corbyn backs Labour’s Midlothian candidate

Jeremy Corbyn visited the National Mining Museum in Newtongrange last week to speak with supporters and give his endorsement of Scottish Labour candidate for Midlothian, Danielle Rowley.

Mr Corbyn, who arrived on the #RealChange campaign bus, spoke to a packed audience and revealed how impressed he was with Ms Rowley (29), who was Labour’s youngest MP when elected in 2017.

Ms Rowley was promoted to Shadow Minister for Climate Justice and Green Jobs by Mr Corbyn in June of this year.

She said: “I am proud to be from a mining area, and from a mining family. It was a privilege to welcome Jeremy Corbyn to the National Mining Museum in Newtongrange.

“Together we met with local people and talked about Labour’s plans for real change.”