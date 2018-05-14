Council’s fraud investigation report to be heard tomorrow

A report on a serious fraud investigation involving Midlothian Council’s roads services department will be heard in public at a special Audit Committee meeting tomorrow (Tuesday).

An initial internal investigation has been completed and a confidential report has been sent to Police Scotland.

The Audit Committee report sets out the actions recommended by the council’s internal audit to address weaknesses identified in internal processes and procedures.

The report also gives details of work to be carried out by the council’s external auditors, EY, to ensure that money spent, work performed and contract management is consistent with procurement decisions. This will include detailed analysis and testing.

Midlothian Council’s chief executive Kenneth Lawrie said: “I am, along with senior colleagues, absolutely determined that we will get to the root of these issues. There can be no place within the council for poor practice, wrongdoing or impropriety. We have a ‘zero tolerance’ approach to this and will act robustly to tackle and resolve it, taking all further actions which may be necessary.”

The council is urging anyone concerns about the misuse of council resources or inappropriate practices, then please report them to the council’s confidential whistleblowing hotline: 0131 271 3572/3573 or email: internalaudit@midlothian.gov.uk