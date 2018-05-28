Council’s workforce of the future plans

“We want to create more opportunities for people to have rewarding jobs with us and to benefit from the extensive opportunities that we can offer.”

These were the words of Argyll and Bute Council leader, Councillor Aileen Morton, talking about the council’s new Strategic Workforce Plan.

The plan sets out the direction for the local authority’s workforce of the future and identifies its priorities for the next four years.

Cllr Morton said: “We have loyal, committed staff who work hard and do a great job for our communities each and every day.

“However, we have so many opportunities for more people to come and work with us and to develop their careers at the council.

“Whether it’s a young person who’s just left school, someone looking for a career change, or someone wanting to relocate to our stunning part of the world, we have a number of opportunities available and can offer a range of benefits.

“We want our workforce to reflect a balance of younger and older employees.

“Argyll and Bute Council is an employer for life and offers great terms and conditions, competitive rates of pay, relocation packages, and a good pension scheme.

“We also offer a huge range of training to both new and existing staff.

“We provide flexible working options and our employees have told us that, above all, they value the location that they work in and their flexibility and work life balance.

“These are positive attributes for us to promote as an employer to attract and to retain employees.

“The Strategic Workforce Plan will help us to ensure that we have the confident and professional staff required to meet our future needs and to make Argyll and Bute a place people choose to live and work.”

The council often experiences difficulties recruiting staff for specific professional posts, such as teaching, engineering, social work and planning.

This plan aims to address this through the council’s Talent Management and Growing Our Own schemes.

Councillor Morton said: “Local government is going through many changes and we need to ensure that we continue to have staff that are resilient, skilled, caring and committed to meet these challenges.

“I am confident that the Strategic Workforce Plan will pave the way forward for the future of our workforce and we will continue to work closely with our partners to develop the council as an employer of choice.”

View the strategy at: www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/council-and-government/plans-policies-and-key-documents.