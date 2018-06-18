Council seeks your views on community grants programme

Midlothian Council is looking for your views on a new community grants programme for 2019-21.

The council has developed new proposals on how grants should be awarded to projects aimed at improving the quality of life of local residents. The new proposals call on applicants to demonstrate how their projects will help reduce inequalities and support those most in need.

There are also plans to simplify the application process and to make changes to the kind and size of grants on offer.

You can find out more about the proposed changes and take part in the survey at www.midlothian.gov.uk/yourcommunity. The survey only takes a few minutes to complete and is open until June 24.