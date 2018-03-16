Council set to get more cash

Midlothian Council is just one local council which can apply for financial assistance under the Bellwin Scheme following recent heavy snowfalls.

Scottish Borders Council requested the scheme be triggered and it is now open for applications from all councils severely impacted by recent weather events, or those at risk from flooding as the snow melts.

The Bellwin Scheme is discretionary funding which exists to give special financial assistance to councils who face an undue financial burden as a result of large-scale emergencies, such as those recently experienced by Midlothian Council, who were hit hard by the ‘Beast from the East’.

The Finance Secretary Derek Mackay will consider all eligible expenditure under the terms of the scheme when formal claims have been received from local authorities.

The minister said: “We are committed to helping our communities remain resilient and this support will help local councils deal with any immediate and unforeseen costs resulting from the recent heavy snow falls and ongoing cold weather.

“Although we expect to have seen the worst of the severe weather, we’re aware there remains a flooding risk in some areas as the snow melts.

“The Scottish Government has been holding regular meetings of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room (SGoRR) to monitor the situation and I would urge people continue to take care and to check for the latest guidance.”