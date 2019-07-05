Councillor appointed as chair of Midlothian Integration Joint Board

Councillor Catherine Johnstone (SNP) has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Integration Joint Board.

The nomination and voting process took place last week at a meeting of Midlothian Council. Cllr Johnstone will serve for a two year period until 2021. Governance for the Midlothian Integration Joint Board requires four councillors and four non-executive directors chosen by NHS Lothian. The chairperson of the Integration Joint Board is chosen from these members, alternating from council to NHS every two years.

Following local government elections, Councillors Milligan, Muirhead, Johnstone and Winchester were appointed as voting members of the Integration Joint Board in May 2017. Councillor Milligan has served as Vice-Chair since that time.

Allister Short, chief officer, said: “It’s an exciting and challenging time for the Integration Joint Board as we make important decisions about the future of health and social care in Midlothian.

“We are working to reduce delayed discharge and repeat emergency admissions; making changes to infrastructure that will allow people to be treated closer to home and putting ill health prevention at the centre of what we do.

“I am delighted to welcome Councillor Johnstone as our new chair to help guide that process of transformation.”