Couple make top 50 for second year running

The 1:1 Diet consultants for Loanhead are celebrating being named as top 50 champions in the country by the organisation – for the second year running.

By following the 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, married couple Lou (45) and Mark Hannigan (43) lost over 15 stone in 2015 – earning them the prestigious award ‘Slimming Couple of the Year’ for the plan. And, in three years as consultants they have helped clients to lose a staggering 790 stone (5000 Kg).

The couple recently shared a VIP lunch with Apprentice star Karren Brady to celebrate making the top 50 list again.

Mark, a former gas supervisor who reversed type 2 diabetes and other weight related illnesses like sleep apnoea and hypertension, said: “We couldn’t believe we were in the top 50 for two years running. Knowing that just boosts your confidence to keep doing what you’re doing.

“Helping our clients to change their lives has been the most rewarding thing about deciding to change career for both of us.”

Lou, a former school dinner lady, said: “That’s what I love about the 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan. It’s about changing people’s lives.

“Not only through losing weight, but also through growing confidence and even becoming a consultant themselves.

“We’ve got 29 consultants now in our team. They’ve all lost weight and changed their lives with us and now want to help other people, and to help change lives.

“It helps bring people some financial independence and possibly a new career, through that new confidence.

“They regain their personality. A lot of people can become unhappy with their life.

“We never imagined we’d completely change our careers to own a successful business.

“It’s changed our life, allowed us to be self-employed and find that perfect work/life balance, meaning we have so much family time with our boys and we get to meet lovely people too.”