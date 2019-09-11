Crack cocaine seized by cops in Gorebridge

Crack cocaine with a street value of approximately £1000 was seized in the Gorebridge area on Sunday.

A 38-year-old male and a 49-year-old female have been charged following the recovery of the Class A drug from a vehicle which initially failed to stop for police.

The man and woman have also been charged with other offences.

In a separate incident on the same day Class B drugs were recovered after a vehicle was stopped by Midlothian Community Action Team officers in the Mayfield area of Dalkeith.

Cannabis with a street value of approximately £1300 was seized and enquiries are ongoing.

Deputy Local Area Commander, Inspector Jim Morrison of Dalkeith Police Station said: “The supply and misuse of drugs has a devastating impact on the people’s lives, as well as a significant impact on local communities.

“We continue to work hard to tackle drug crime in the Midlothian area and are committed to bringing those responsible to justice. We’d urge people to continue to tell us their concerns, as we are listening.”

Anyone with information about drug crime can report it to Police Scotland via the 101 number or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 in confidence.