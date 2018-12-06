Craig Finlay Memorial contest launched for the Midlothian journalists of the future

As part of our local journalism campaign we will this weekend hold a competition for the potential journalists of the future.

In connection with Midlothian Council’s education service, the Craig Finlay Memorial Competition has seen pupils from the county’s high schools submitting articles they have written about local matters which are important to them.

This new competition is in memory of our former colleague, who sadly passed away in July 2015 at the age of 39. Craig was an enthusiastic and well-respected journalist who had worked for the Peeblesshire News and East Lothian News before spending four years at the Advertiser. This weekend we will publish the articles submitted by the pupils on our website. The article with the most ‘likes’ on our Facebook page will be printed in next week’s Advertiser and the winning pupil will be presented with book vouchers.