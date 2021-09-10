22-year-old convicted of serious sexual offences
Dillion Anderson has been found guilty of a number of serious sexual offences.
The 22-year-old was found guilty on September 8 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Offences included a number of rapes committed against four females in Edinburgh and Midlothian between 2014 and 2020.
DI Jonny Wright said: “Dillon Anderson’s offending took place over an extended period of time.
“His behaviour was reprehensible and having now been convicted of these serious offences, he will be held to account for his actions.
“I would like to commend the bravery of those that came forward to provide their evidence against Anderson, which has directly led to his conviction.
“Police Scotland is committed to thoroughly investigating such serious offences and bringing offenders to justice."