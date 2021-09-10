22-year-old convicted of serious sexual offences

Anderson was convicted at the High court in Edinburgh © Copyright Bill Henderson and licensed for reuse under creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0

The 22-year-old was found guilty on September 8 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Offences included a number of rapes committed against four females in Edinburgh and Midlothian between 2014 and 2020.

DI Jonny Wright said: “Dillon Anderson’s offending took place over an extended period of time.

“His behaviour was reprehensible and having now been convicted of these serious offences, he will be held to account for his actions.

“I would like to commend the bravery of those that came forward to provide their evidence against Anderson, which has directly led to his conviction.