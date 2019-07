A driver caught on a police car dashcam overtaking by crossing a solid white line has been fined £450 at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Restaurant employee Nicky Still, 35, of Penicuik, Midlothian, pleaded guilty to committing that offence on the Peebles-to-Leadburn A703 road on the evening of Monday, February 4.

He also had his licence endorsed with five penalty points after admitting a charge of careless driving.