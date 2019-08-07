A roundup of local crime

On July 23, officers were called to attend at James Lean Avenue, Dalkeith, for a male acting suspiciously. Officers traced a 27-year-old who was arrested and charged with breaching bail conditions.

On July 27, officers attended reports of a disturbance in Wheatsheaf Lane, Dalkeith. A 26-year-old female was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and police assault. She was held in custody to appear at court.

On July 24, officers were called to assist ambulance staff at Swan Crescent in Gorebridge. A 35-year-old male was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour.

In Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg, on Saturday, July 27, officers were called to a disturbance involving a group of youths. A 16 year old was charged with police assault and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. A 17-year-old was charged with a breach of the peace and issued with a fixed penalty ticket.

On Tuesday, July 23, officers were called to reports of theft of machinery from Straiton Retail Park in Loanhead. Officers traced a 15-year-old male who was charged with theft. A further two males, aged 14 and 13, were also charged with theft and a report was submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

On July 23, officers attended reports of a disturbance in Pentland View Terrace, Roslin. A 34-year-old male made off from officers, however, was traced and arrested for assault, vandalism, resisting arrest, failing to stop for police and driving with no insurance. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.