Appeal after attempted armed robbery in Dalkeith

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted armed robbery at a business premises in Dalkeith.

The incident took place at around 5pm on Wednesday, January 1, at Dalkeith Newsagents on Gibraltar Gardens.

The man who was working in the store was approached by a man who entered the shop with a knife.

He threatened the shopkeeper and demanded money but was refused and left empty handed.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone who can assist in identifying him is asked to come forward.

The suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie, camouflage cap, grey joggers and had a black backpack.

Detective Constable Mark Asquith, of Dalkeith CID, said: “Despite the victim not being physically injured, this has left him extremely shaken during what was a very frightening ordeal.

“Officers are working to review CCTV in the local area as we work to identify and trace the man responsible.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or has any information that can help our investigation, to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote incident 3921 of January 1. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.