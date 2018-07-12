Appeal after boat abandoned on Newtongrange street

Police are appealing for information after a boat and its trailer were abandoned in a Newtongrange street.

The 20ft-long white Islay Mist was left on its side with the trailer attached in Bryans Road at around 1.10pm on Tuesday.

The road was closed until the boat could be uplifted.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident or who has information that can assist them in tracing the driver of the vehicle towing it.

It has been described as a red or maroon old-style vehicle, possibly a Jaguar.

Anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 1633 of July 10.