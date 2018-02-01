Appeal after young champion cyclist’s bike is stolen

A hairdresser from Dalkeith is appealing for help in finding bicylces worth more than £12,000 belonging to her husband and her son, which were stolen early on Monday morning.

Michelle Mowat, owner of Michelle Mowat Hair Design on Dalkeith High Street, revealed that one of the racing bikes belongs to her 12-year-old son Ethan - a champion downhill mountain biker who rides for the Inner Soul racing team.

The thieves stole a red and black Polygon Collosus downhill bike, a black Banshee Prime bike and a red and black Forme Flash road bikewere from the garage of the family home at Kippielaw Walk, at around 12.25am on Monday (January 29).

Michelle said: “My husband and I got woken up by a loud bang. He went to see what it was but as he got outside he just saw them cycling round the corner at the end of the street.

“We are just absolutely scunnered. The three bikes are worth £12/13,000. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.

“With the value of the bikes it’s like someone has come in and stole three cars from us.

“They are insured, as we wouldn’t have had them in our garage otherwise. But race season is about to start and now Ethan has not got a bike to race on.

“He loves his bike and loves competing. He is always out on his bike.”

Michelle is hoping that by sharing pictures of the bikes on social media she will render the bikes worthless to the thieves.

She said: “We have put the word out on Facebook and my post was shared hundreds of times.

“I don’t want the bikes to be sellable.

“If anyone can help us find the bikes please contact the police.”

As well as stopping Ethan from competing, the thieves actions have also left local schoolchildren without cycling coaching.

“The theives stole my husband’s new bike and also his racing bike, which he uses to coach kids at the local schools,” said Michelle.

“He has now had to cancel that this week as he doesn’t have a bike.

“It’s a real shame for the kids.”

Sergeant Stuart Aitchison from Dalkeith Police Station said: “I would ask the public to be vigilant and report any sightings of these bikes to us as soon as possible.

“Equally anyone who saw or heard any suspicious behaviour in the areas around the time of the thefts are asked to contact us to help with our investigations.

“If anyone has any information that can help us trace the bikes, or those responsible for their theft, then I would urge them to contact us immediately.” Those with information can contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0048 of 29 January. Alternatively a report can be submitted to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111