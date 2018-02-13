Appeal following Gorebridge housebreaking

Police are investigating following a housebreaking at an address in Lady Brae, Gorebridge.

The incident happened between 8am and 4.45pm on Saturday, February 10. A number of items were taken from the address, which are believed to be worth a four-figure-sum collective value.

No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

Police were contacted and officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Police Constable Gordon Martin of Midlothian’s Community Investigation Unit said: “This was a high-value theft, which has resulted in the loss of a number of valuable items.

“We are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible. I would ask anyone who was in the Lady Brae area on Saturday and has any information that can assist our inquiries, to get in touch with us at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information can contact officers at Midlothian’s Community Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident number 2739 of February 10, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.