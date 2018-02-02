Appeal following housebreaking

Police are appealing for witnesses following a housebreaking in Eskbank where the culprits were disturbed by a neighbour.

The incident happened just after 12.30am on Thursday, February 1 at an address in Newbattle Gardens, Eskbank.

The two suspects forced entry to the house and searched throughout the property before making off.

Enquiries are continuing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Those with information can contact the police using the 101, quoting incident 0049 of 01/02/2018, or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.