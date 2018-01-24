Appeal following housebreaking and theft in Penicuik

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a housebreaking and theft in Penicuik.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday (January 23) at an address in The Square area.

The suspects forced entry and searched throughout the property before making off with a number of items of jewellery.

Inquiries are continuing to trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “Our enquiries continue and I would encourage anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious behaviour in the area to come forward.

“These type of crimes are opportunistic and I would urge people to remain vigilant and secure their belongings and property, ensuring windows and doors are locked and any suspicious activity is reported to police.

“Further advice and information on safeguarding your home and property can be found on our website at www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property.”

Those with information can contact Penicuik Police Station via 101, quoting incident 3462 of 23 January, or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.