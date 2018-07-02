Appeal following robbery of man in Dalkeith

Police in Midlothian are appealing for information following a robbery in Dalkeith.

The incident took place in Primrose Crescent at approximately 2.15am on Sunday 1st July.

An 83-year-old man was walking when he was approached from behind by a man who demanded his possessions.

A watch, which has light green on the face, and keys were stolen from the victim.

The 83-year-old ‎was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by the Scottish Ambulance Service for injuries to his hand, sustained when the watch was taken from him.

The suspect is described as white, in his late teens or early 20s, with a local accent, of slim build, 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall, wearing dark clothing with a hooded top.

He is believed to have fled the scene in the direction of Lauder Road or Pentland View.

Detective Sergeant James Welsh of Dalkeith CID said: “This was a despicable incident and I want to reassure the community that a robust investigation is underway.

“I also want to thank the couple who came to the victim’s aid after the robbery and who called emergency services.

“As part of our inquiries I’m asking anyone who saw the suspect in the area, who recognises his description, or who may have information about the whereabouts of the stolen items to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0720 of 1st July, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”