Appeal following serious assault in Bonnyrigg
Detectives in Midlothian are appealing for information after a man was seriously injured following an assault in Bonnyrigg.
The incident took place at 3.20pm on Thursday, October 14, near the junction of Hawthornden Gardens and Eskdaill Drive. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
Detective Constable Jack Wall said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in the area on Thursday afternoon and witnessed the assault, or any suspicious activity, to please come forward.
“If you have any information which could assist our investigation, please call 101, quoting incident 1955 of 14 October. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”