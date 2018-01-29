Appeal following theft of bikes in Midlothian

Police Scotland are investigating following the theft of five bikes from properties in Midlothian.

On Sunday (January 28) at around 3.10pm a black and white specialised Rockhopper mountain bike was reported stolen from a shed in The Brae area of Auchendinny.

Entry had been forced to the shed by removing the doors from the hinges and the lock securing the bike removed.

A second incident happened at around 12.25am on Monday (January 29) when three bikes were stolen from a garage of a property in the Kippielaw Walk area of Dalkeith.

The homeowner was awoken by the suspects who had forced entry to the garage and taken a red and black Polygon Collosus downhill bike, a black Banshee Prime bike and a red and black Forme Flash road bike.

A third incident happened at around 5.50am on Monday (January 29) when a Gary Fisher H-Fi Deluxe bike was stolen from the shed of a property in the Windsor Drive area of Penicuik. The bike has a grey-blue frame with black handlebars and a black seat.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone who can help with ongoing inquires to come forward.

Sergeant Stuart Aitchison from Dalkeith Police Station said: “I would ask the public to be vigilant and report any sightings of these bikes to us as soon as possible.

“Equally anyone who saw or heard any suspicious behaviour in the areas around the time of the thefts are asked to contact us to help with our investigations.

“If anyone has any information that can help us trace the bikes, or those responsible for their theft, then I would urge them to contact us immediately.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2484 of 28 January (Auchendinny), 0048 of 29 January (Dalkeith) or 360 of 29 January (Penicuik). Alternatively a report can be submitted to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.