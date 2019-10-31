Appeal for dash cam footage of Ormiston crash

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a two vehicle crash on the B6371 – Tranent to Ormiston Road near to Ormiston, East Lothian yesterday (Wednesday).

At around 8am a Vauxhall Corsa car was travelling south on the B6371 towards Ormiston. At a point near to the bridge over Bellyford Burn, the car crossed the carriageway and collided with a Ford Fiesta car that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Passing members of the public stopped to offer assistance and contacted emergency services.

The 19-year-old male driver of the Corsa car and 21-year-old male driver of the Fiesta car are currently being treated for their injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick at Edinburgh Road Policing Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken to police.

Anyone with information or anyone who has dash cam footage should contact Edinburgh Road Policing Unit via telephone number 101, giving incident number 0463 of October 30, 2019.