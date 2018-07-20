Armed police respond to report of gun in Midlothian

Armed police were called to a house near a Midlothian school this week following a report of a gun being seen.

The armed officers were deployed to the property near Beeslack Community High School in Penicuik after the call about a suspected firearm was received on Monday morning.

Ambulances were also sent to the scene. The incident turned out to be a false alarm with good intent.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Midlothian were called to an address in the Penicuik area at around 8.55am on Monday following reports of a person in possession of a suspected firearm. Inquiries have now established that this was a false alarm with good intent and there was no threat to the public.”